In an edge-of-the-seat match, Bayern Munich prevailed over the Celtic challenge in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 and qualified for the last 16. Billed as favourites, Munich controlled much of the second half until Nicolas Kuhn provided Celtic with a 1-0 lead, leveling them 2-2 on aggregate. The Scottish Premiership 2024-25 leaders looked all set to win the tie and take the match into extra time, but a goal from Alphonso Davies in the 93rd minute gave Bayern Munich a 3-2 overall lead and helped them draw the game at Allianz Arena. UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Exit Awaits Real Madrid or Manchester City and at Least Three More Former Title Holders.

Bayern Munich Book Spot in Last 16

