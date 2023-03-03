Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape of a 24-year-old woman by French prosecutors. The shocking development comes days after the French prosecutors opened an investigation against the PSG and Morocco star. According to a report in the Sun, the incident is said to have happened on February 25 this year at Hakimi's house while his wife and kids were away on a holiday. Hakimi attended the FIFA Best Awards in Paris recently. The player's lawyer has denied these accusations. 'Had Sex With Cristiano Ronaldo', Venezuelan Blogger Georgilaya Makes Shocking Claims, Al-Nassr Star's Spokesperson Responds.

Achraf Hakimi Accused of Rape

#BREAKING PSG and Morocco footballer Achraf Hakimi charged with rape: prosecutors to AFP pic.twitter.com/n39WqlPApl — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)