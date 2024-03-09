Number nine place Aizawl FC will be up against Shillong Lajong FC in their next match of I-League 2024. Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong FC I League match will be played from 04:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram. Unfortunately, the Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong FC match in I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The Aizawl vs Shillong Lajong match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of this contest. I-League 2023–24: Richardson Kwaku Denzell’s Hat-Trick Completes Miraculous Comeback for Rajasthan United FC To Win Over TRAU FC

Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)