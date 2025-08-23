Heartbreaking for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr as they suffer a loss in the final of the Saudi Super Cup 2025 in penalty shootout. Cristiano Ronaldo was eyeing his first trophy with Al-Nassr but it was not to be as Al-Ahli edged past Al-Nassr in a closely fought encounter. Cristiano Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr the lead by converting a penalty but Al-Ahli equalised. On the 83rd minute, Marcelo Brozovic powered Al-Nassr ahead again but they were unable to close out the game as Al-Ahli equalised again. The game went into penalty shootout where Al-Ahli edged ahead with a score of 3-5 in their favour. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Player in History to Score 100 Goals For Four Different Clubs, Achieves Feat After Scoring in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final.

Al-Ahli Wins Saudi Super Cup 2025

