Cristiano Ronaldo steps up on the big occasion once again as he scores in the final of the Saudi Super Cup 2025 from the penalty spot. His goal powered Al-Nassr ahead in the crucial encounter against Al-Ahli. Al-Nassr received the penalty from a handball and Ronaldo did no mistake in converting. With the goal, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals for four different clubs. He has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 goals for Manchester United, 101 goals for Juventus and 100* goals for Al-Nassr.

