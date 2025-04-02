In a thrilling encounter, Al-Ittihad fought back in the final moments of their King Cup of Champions 2024-25 semifinals against Al-Shabab and qualified for the final of the competition. Al-Ittihad took an early lead thanks to a penalty from Fabinho. However, Al-Shabab hit back with back-to-back goals from Cristian Guanca, who helped them take a 2-1 lead. The contest went into extra-time, where Danilo Pereira produced a masterclass, first to level the score in the 92nd, and then hit the winning goal for Al-Ittihad in the 99th minute, to help The Tigers qualify for the King's Cup 2024-25 Final. Karim Benzema Reacts After Al-Ittiha Edge Past Al-Hilal in Penalty Shootout at King Cup of Champions 2024–25 Quarter-Final, Says 'Mashallah' (See Post).

Al-Ittihad Qualify For King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Final

