Al-Ittihad stood tall after outplaying Al-Hilal in the penalty shootout. It was a very close game. Karim Benzema scored a brace which led the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad King Cup of Champions 2024–25 quarter-final match to the penalty shootout. Al-Hilal were only able to convert a single spot and on the other side, Al-Ittihad scored three penalties. With this win, Al-Ittihad have now successfully secured a spot in the King Cup of Champions 2024–25 semifinals. Karim Benzema took to his official social media account and reacted after Al-Itthad's win over Al-Hilal. Benzema shared multiple pictures from the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match with the caption, "يا الإتي ما شاء الله" (Oh come, God willing). Al-Hilal 2(1)-2(3) Al-Ittihad, King Cup of Champions 2024–25 Quarter-Final: Karim Benzema Scores Brace As the Tigers Beat Blue Waves on Penalties To Advance.

Karim Benzema's Reaction After Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad

يا الإتي ما شاء الله 🐅💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/noArQGMjBO— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) January 7, 2025

