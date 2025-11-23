Napoli and Atalanta will cross paths in Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, November 23. The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, will host the Atalanta vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 match and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, with Serie A 2025-26 having no broadcast partner in India, fans in India will not be able to watch Atalanta vs Napoli live telecast. The same goes for Napoli vs Atalanta live streaming, which too won't be available due to the absence of a streaming partner. Fans however, can follow both teams' social media handles to follow Atalanta vs Napoli live score updates. PSG and Morocco Defender Achraf Hakimi Named African Men's Player of the Year at CAF 2025 Awards.

Atalanta vs Napoli

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 👊 powered by @pastagarofalo 🆚 Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio 🏆 #SerieAEnilive 🏟️ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona 🕘 20:45 CET 💙 #ProudToBeNapoli pic.twitter.com/fkpSLgRkXg — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 22, 2025

