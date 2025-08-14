Mumbai, August 14: Tottenham Hotspur have strongly condemned the racial abuse directed at forward Mathys Tel following their defeat to Paris St-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, calling the abusers "nothing but cowards". Spurs' first-ever appearance in the UEFA Super Cup ended in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain after letting slip a two-goal lead. Tel, 20, who came on as a substitute in the 79th minute, was one of two Spurs players who failed to convert from the spot in the penalty shootout. UEFA Super Cup 2025: Tottenham Hotspur Fumble 2–0 Lead As PSG Capture Title on Penalties.

The France Under-21 international, who signed a permanent deal worth £ 30 million after joining the club on loan in January, was targeted with abuse on social media after firing his effort wide.

Tottenham Hotspur Official Statement

We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat. Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards - hiding behind anonymous… pic.twitter.com/rOF1WYeos4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 14, 2025

The club said it will work with the authorities and social media platforms to take the strongest possible action against the abusers. Tel made 20 appearances for Spurs last season, scoring three goals and was an unused substitute for their victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final. Google Celebrates PSG’s UEFA Super Cup 2025 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur With Virtual Fireworks Animation.

Europa League winners Spurs were leading 2-0 after 84 minutes and were close to winning their second silverware in three months, but a late rally saw PSG come from 2-0 down in the 84th minute to draw level, taking a scintillating contest to penalties. Vitinha missed PSG's first penalty, but Van de Ven and Mathys Tel then failed to convert for Spurs, and it was left for Nuno Mendes to coolly stroke in the decisive fifth kick and earn the French side's first-ever Super Cup triumph.

