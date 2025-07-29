Argentina women's national football team are locking horns with the Colombia women's national football team in the first semi-final of the Copa America Femenina 2025 on Tuesday, July 29. The Argentina vs Colombia match is set to be hosted at the Estadio de Liga Deportiva Universitaria, and the match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America Femenina 2025 semi-final football match will not be available as a viewing option on TV in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, for fans, the live streaming online viewing option for the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America Femenina 2025 SF match will be available on the CopaAmerica YouTube channel in India. Ecuador Women 0-2 Argentina Women, Copa America Femenina 2025: Kishi Nunez, Florencia Bonsegundo Score As La Albiceleste Enter Semi-Final With All-Win Run in Group Stage.

Copa America Femenina 2025 SF, Argentina vs Colombia Match Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)