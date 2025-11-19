UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal will be under pressure to turn around their fortunes when they take on Real Madrid at home in the UEFA Women’s Champions League fixture. The London club has won just once and lost the remaining two of their three matches played and the team needs to start playing to their true potential and lift themselves from their current 11th spot in the standings. Opponents Real Madrid opened their account with two victories but their draw against Paris FC ended their perfect start. They head into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Barcelona and are in dire need of a strong response. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Curacao Becomes Smallest Country To Qualify After 0–0 Draw Against Jamaica.

Alba Redondo, Naomie Feller, and Caroline Weir will from the front three for Real Madrid with the visitors likely to adopt a 4-3-3 formation. Sandie Toletti will look to control the tempo of the game for the visitors with her intelligent passing game in central midfield. Sara Däbritz and Filippa Angeldal are a bit of a floater in midfield and will be the link between defence and attack.

Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo will feature in the attacking third for Arsenal. Katie McCabe will be deployed in the midfield although she can also feature in the backline effectively. Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord will push forward from midfield to make up the numbers in attack for the home side.

When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Arsenal vs Real Madrid Date Thursday, November 20 Time 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Borehamwood, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal Women will take on Real Madrid Women in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 20. The Arsenal vs Real Madrid WUCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Borehamwood, England, and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below. Thomas Tuchel To Reach Out to Sidelined Players Over England Recall Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for VfL Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Both the clubs lack confidence at the moment, and the tie could end in a 1-1 draw.

