Paulo Dybala netted a penalty in the 48th minute to hand Roma a 2-1 lead against Lecce. The lead eventually turned out to be a winner. Apart from Dybala, Chris Smalling scored for Roma as well. Gabriel Strefezza was the lone scorer for Lecce, his strike came in 39th minute.

Another three points! ✅ Chris Smalling and Paulo Dybala with the all-important goals tonight! #ASRoma #RomaLecce pic.twitter.com/LroqmtPb3v — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 9, 2022

Watch Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)