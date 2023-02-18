A loss against Manchester City has toppled Arsenal from the top of the table spot and they now don't have any breathing room. They still have a game in hand and can regain the desired lead and that makes the upcoming away match at Aston Villa a very crucial encounter for them. The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 match will be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham. The match will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, February 18. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live Aston Villa vs Arsenal EPL 2022-23 match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. You can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the game's live streaming but at a subscription fee.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 On Star Sports

👊 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🆚 Aston Villa 🕧 12.30pm (UK) 🏟️ Villa Park 🏆 Premier League pic.twitter.com/3BybbTxzxm — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 18, 2023

