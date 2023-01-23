Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos found the back of the net as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in a La Liga 2022-23 clash on Monday, January 23. The Los Blancos took the lead through Benzema in the 24th minute. The scoreline remained 1-0 in favour of Real Madrid until the 90th minute, when Kroos doubled the lead and sealed a win in favour of the former champions. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Barcelona 1–0 Getafe, La Liga 2022–23: Pedri Helps Barcelona Consolidate Lead at Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Result:

