A 35th-minute goal by Pedri helped Barcelona beat Getafe 1-0 and extend their lead at the top of the La Liga 2022-23 points table, at Camp Nou on Sunday, January 22. The young Spanish defender scored the only goal of the game, which was the difference maker between the two teams. With this win, Barcelona have 44 points from 17 matches, three more than Real Madrid. who beat Athletic Bilbao in a match later in the day. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Arsenal 3–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23: Eddie Nketiah's Late Goal Help Gunners Seal Thrilling Win, Go Five Points Clear at Top (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona vs Getafe Result:

