Defending champions Barcelona are back to winning ways and are back at the top of the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 standings after a close 2-1 win over Girona at home on Saturday, October 18. The Blaugrana never gave up, and Ronald Araujo scored a goal in injury time to earn all three points for Hansi Flick and his troops. In the first half, the defending champions opened the account after Lamine Yamal produced a brilliant assist to Pedri, who passed the ball into the net with a magical finish. However, Girona's Axel Witsel scored an equaliser. The second half saw a lot of improvements from Barcelona, and they didn't concede any goals after Ronald found the net in the 93rd minute to rescue his side. With this win, Barcelona dethroned arch-rivals Real Madrid for the top spot in the La Liga points table. Frenkie de Jong Extends Stay at Barcelona Till 2029, Dutch Midfielder Signs New Contract With Spanish Giants.

Barcelona 2–1 Girona, La Liga 2025–26

