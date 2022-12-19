Lionel Messi has finally managed to lift the FIFA World Cup 2022 after defeating France in the final at Lusail Iconic Stadium, yesterday, December 19. The Argentine captain was the protagonist of their victory. Following the trophy celebration on the podium, Messi was then lifted on the shoulders by his teammates. Traditionally this has been a feature of Argentina's World Cup victories - teammates lifting their captains on their shoulders. So yesterday's celebration was not an exception.

Lionel Messi lifted on Shoulders by Teammates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)