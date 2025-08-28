Last edition's semifinalist Barcelona now have their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage oppositions finalised. Unlike Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, they have two big matches. One against PSG at home while the other is Chelsea away. Newcastle United is another moderately strong team they will have to play. Olympiacos, Slavia Praha, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt and Copenhagen are the five other teams Barcelona will have to play in the league stages. Barcelona will want to finish of the unfinished business of last season this time. Real Madrid Schedule in UCL 2025-26: Here's the List of Clubs the Spanish Giants Will Play In UEFA Champions League First Round.

Barcelona Schedule in UCL 2025-26

🚨 These are our eight opponents for the UCL League phase#ucldraw pic.twitter.com/h8fliXEgsA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)