Thirteen-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid now have their UCL 2025-26 draw finalised. They have two big fixtures against Manchester City and Liverpool, first one being at home and the second one away. They will also play Juventus at home and Benfica away. The remainder of the teams Real Madrid will play are Marseille, Olympiacos, Kairat Almaty and Monaco. The Los Blancos will have to be consistent to secure a direct qualification. Bayern Munich's Schedule In UCL 2025-26: Here's the List of Clubs the German Giants Will Play In UEFA Champions League First Round.

Real Madrid Schedule in UCL 2025-26

