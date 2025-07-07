A bizarre incident was spotted during the Mohun Bagan vs Railway FC Calcutta Football League 2025-26 match at the Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay Stadium in Barrackpore on Monday. Following a collision with Mohun Bagan footballer Marshal Kisku, Railway FC midfielder Tarak Hemram injured his left leg. Whether it was a ligament tear or fracture is yet to be confirmed. But he looked in pain and the left leg needed support before he could be stretchered off. Although Railway FC didn't have their medical stuff in the ground and neither did the organisers IFA. The Mohun Bagan team doctor used two umbrella's to support his leg as he was taken to hospital in stretcher. India Women's National Football Team Qualifies For AFC Asian Cup 2026; Sangita Basfore's Brace Helps Blue Tigresses Secure Thrilling 2-1 Victory Over Thailand.

Railway FC Footballer Tarak Hembram's Injured Left Leg Supported With Umbrellas

Wow IFA! Playing with the future of Indian football! pic.twitter.com/aWqXl0xrNH — Playmakerindia (@playmakerind) July 7, 2025

