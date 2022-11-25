Fan favourites Brazil start their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a bang as they defeat Serbia 2-0 in their opening Group G fixture. Serbia used their strength and physicality initially to frustrate the ball-players of Brazil as they couldn't create enough chances in the first half. Things changed quickly in the second half when Richarlison scored from a rebound in the 62nd Minute. He topped the goal up with another acrobatic overhead volley, ending up scoring one of the best goals of the tournament and with it, sealed all the three points for the five-time champions. "You can watch highlights of the match here".

Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Result Details

🇧🇷 A Richarlison brace sees Brazil pick up three points against Serbia@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

