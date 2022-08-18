Brazil coach Tite has slammed Kylian Mbappe for saying that South American teams face easier opponents compared to the European nations and find it easy to to qualify for the World Cup. In May, 2022, while talking about the Qatar World Cup 2022, Mbappe said: “Argentina and Brazil don’t have that level of competition in South America, the football is not as developed as in Europe, that is why most recent World Cup winners have been Europeans.” This comments of the PSG star, who is currently fighting a cold war against his club mate Neymar following a penalty row during a Ligue 1 match, have not been welcomed well by the Brazil boss Tite. In response to Mbappe's comments on South American teams, the veteran coach said: “We don’t have, with all due respect, Azerbaijan to play. We don’t have anyone that gives you a break."

Check Tite's comments on Mbappe's Latin American Nations Claim:

Brazil coach Tite has hit back at Kylian Mbappe's claims that it's easier for South American nations to qualify for the World Cup. #SLInt 🧐 MORE: https://t.co/4yl9jfTdeD pic.twitter.com/zS4cn7XfhS — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) August 18, 2022

