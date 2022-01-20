Manchester United registered a 3-1 win over Brentford in the English Premier League 2021-22 after goals by Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. Elanga opened the scoring for Red Devils in 55th minute followed by Greenwood’s goal in the 62nd minute. Rashford then made it 3-0 in 77th minute however Ivan Toney netted a consolation goal for Brentford minutes later.

