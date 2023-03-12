PSG successfully secure another victory in the Ligue 1 extending their lead at the top of the table as they defeated Brest 2-1 in a closely fought away game and managed only a narrow win. PSG have not displayed their best football recently. Although against Brest, they managed an early lead through Carlos Soler, PSG remained second best in the game for long and conceded a goal to Franck Honorat. As it seemed PSG will drop points again, Lionel Messi used his excellent peripheral vision and touch to release Kylian Mbappe in behind, who did no mistake to find the back of the net and put PSG 11 points clear at the top. Watch goal highlights of the match here. Lionel Messi Completes 300 Club Career Assists, Achieves Feat During Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 Match By Assisting Kylian Mbappe .

Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 Result Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)