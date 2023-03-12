Lionel Messi's footballing greatness goes past the set benchmarks with every passing day as he keeps achieving amazing feats and redefines his standards. By assisting Kylian Mbappe against Brest for PSG in the Ligue 1 2022-23 game, Messi touches another milestone of completing 300 assists for his club. Although majority of them came in the Barcelona shirt, his late form in PSG jersey have made him realise the feat quicker. Even at almost the end of his glorious career, the Argentine superstar keeps breaking and creating new records.

Lionel Messi Completes 300 Club Career Assists

Lionel Messi reaches 300 club assists after tonight’s one to Mbappé between Barcelona and PSG — and he’s in the history again. 🔵🅰️🇦🇷 #Messi pic.twitter.com/k6h7reor37 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2023

