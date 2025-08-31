Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League 2025-26 at the AMEX Stadium on Sunday, August 31. City threw away a 1-0 lead after Norway striker Erling Haaland scored a goal in his 100th Premier League appearance. After conceding the lead, Brighton quickly scored in the second half when a penalty was converted by James Milner. Towards the end, Brajan Gruda scored a sensational goal for Brighton to earn three points. Erling Haaland Scores Goal in His 100th Premier League Appearance During Brighton vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Brighton 2-1 Manchester City, Premier League 2025–26

WHAT A WIN FOR THE ALBION! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zMp7jWzBSL — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 31, 2025

