Norway star striker Erling Haaland appeared in his 100th Premier League match during the Brighton vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 game at the American Express Stadium on Sunday, August 31. Manchester City's Erling Haaland entered the game with 87 goals in 99 league appearances, and after several chances, the Norwegian striker scored his 88th in his 100th PL appearance. Since coming to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has become one of the main strikers in Man City's attack. Erling Haaland Breaks Lionel Messi’s Record Scoring 250 Club Career Goals in 311 Games, Achieves Feat During Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Match.

Erling Haaland Scores Goal on His 100th Premier League Appearance

ERLING HAALAND GOAL ON HIS 100th premier league appearance !!!!!! MARMOUSH ASSIST 1-0 city pic.twitter.com/TtBADGVwLR — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_MCI) August 31, 2025

