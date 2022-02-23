Chelsea defeated Lille in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic got on the scoresheet for the Blues in a brilliant 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. The second leg will be played in two weeks' time in France.

