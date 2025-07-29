In the fifth playoff match, the Chile women's national football team will take on the Paraguay women's national football team in the Copa America Femenina 2025 on July 29. The Chile vs Paraguay match is set to be hosted at the Complejo Independiente del Valle and will begin at 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately for fans, the CHI-W vs PAR-W Copa America Femenina 2025 football match will not be available as a viewing option on TV in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. In good news for fans, the live streaming online viewing option for the Chile vs Paraguay Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be available on the CopaAmerica YouTube channel in India. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Aitana Bonmatí Reacts to Spain’s Penalty Shootout Loss to England in Final.

Chile Women vs Paraguay Women Live Streaming

Terminó la Euro y la Copa África pero continúa la Copa América Femenina ¿Quién se alzará con el título? Horarios y dónde ver 👉🏻 https://t.co/MhG1acOAHW pic.twitter.com/9REOhPNrjY — Las Futbolistas (@lasfutbolistas_) July 28, 2025

