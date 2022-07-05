Christophe Galtier has been officially announced as PSG's new manager. The Frenchman has succeeded Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of affairs at Paris Saint-Germain and has signed a two-year deal. Speaking after joining the club, he said, "I am delighted to join Paris Saint-Germain, I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos and the club for their confidence in me. I am fully aware of the responsibilities involved to coach this extraordinary team, which is one of the most competitive and spectacular squads in Europe. I am delighted to work with all of these talented players as well as the top-level staff here at the club."

See PSG's Announcement:

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. The Frenchman has signed a contract for two seasons until 30th June 2024. ❤️💙 https://t.co/ZXrhfGrJir — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 5, 2022

