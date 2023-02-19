Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC will face Churchill Brother in their next outing at the I-League 2022-23. The game will start at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tilak Maidan, Goa. The important I-League 2022-23 game between Churchill Brothers SC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, fans can also enjoy the live streaming at the Discovery+ app and website.

Churchill Brothers SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC on Discovery+

