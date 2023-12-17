Mohammedan SC takes on Churchill Brothers FC in their fifth away match in the ILeague 2023-24 Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan SC will clash on Sunday, December 17. Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan SC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan SC match in I-League 2023-24 will not be telecasted live. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan SC match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC Slug It Out for 1–1 Draw In Closely Fought Encounter.

Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan SC Live

