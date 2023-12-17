In a thrilling encounter that unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC battled fiercely, ultimately settling for a hard-fought 1-1 draw in a crucial I-League showdown, here on Saturday. The intensity of the clash was evident from the kick-off, with both sides demonstrating determination and skill. Aizawl FC seized the lead in the 31st minute when Lalbiakdika found the back of the net. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Proposes Pan-India Inter-University Football League.

The scoring move was initiated by Lalthankhuma, who delivered a precise through pass to K Lalrinfela on the right wing. Lalrinfela's deceptive body feint allowed him to outmaneuver a Gokulam Kerala defender, enabling him to send a well-directed low cross into the box. Lalbiakdika's perfectly timed run culminated in a skillfully executed shot, putting Aizawl in the lead.

However, the joy for Aizawl was short-lived as Gokulam Kerala responded in added time of the first half. Muhammed Saheef showcased his skill by delivering a beautifully curled cross from the left wing. Gokulam Kerala captain, Alejandro Sanchez Lopez, demonstrated exceptional positioning, finding a gap between Aizawl’s defenders, Ivan Maric and Laldanmawia, to head the ball into the net, leveling the score at 1-1.

This crucial goal also elevated Lopez to the status of the current sole top-scorer of the tournament, boasting an impressive tally of 10 goals. The second half saw Aizawl FC continuing their attacking efforts, but the effective neutralization of Lalrinzuala, the league's second-highest scorer with nine goals, played a pivotal role in Gokulam Kerala's defensive strategy. Despite his attempts to adapt by dropping deeper in the formation, Lalrinzuala struggled to pose a significant threat due to Gokulam Kerala's well-executed defensive tactics.

Aizawl had a chance to increase their lead in the 43rd minute, but Gokulam Kerala's goalkeeper, Paul, made a crucial diving save to deny Lalthanmawia's shot. The match concluded with both teams unable to break the deadlock, leaving Aizawl FC in fourth place in the I-League table with 18 points from 10 matches and Gokulam Kerala occupying the sixth spot with 14 points. The draw signifies the competitiveness of the I-League, with the race for the title remaining wide open as the season progresses.

