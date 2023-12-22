Cristiano Ronaldo and His Son in Action on Same Day! CR7 Plays Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League While Son Cristiano Jr Faces Al-Shabab in Saudi U-13 Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son are in action on the same day! The father and son will represent Al-Nassr on the same day (December 22) in the Saudi Pro League and Saudi U-13 Premier Leagues respectively. Ronaldo has been in great form in 2023, having already scored 50 goals and showing no signs of stopping. His son joined the U-13 side earlier this year in a bid to follow his father's footsteps and has been in good form as well. This is indeed a rare instance of a father and son being in action on the same day in football. 'Grateful' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Google Announces Portuguese Football Star As Most Searched Athlete in Search Engine's History (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Son in Action on Same Day!

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Jr (for U15) both play for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq today. pic.twitter.com/Wcedpq2rek — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) December 22, 2023

