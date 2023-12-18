In a video posted a few days ago by Google, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most searched athlete, and consequently footballer, in the 25-year history of Google. Google celebrated its Silver Jubilee by posting a video showing the highest searches for select queries, and Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of the athletes. The Portuguese star has shared the video on his social media handle and reacted to it as he was 'Grateful to be honored'. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Cristiano Jr Scores for Al-Nassr Under-13 in 4–0 Win Over Aljeel.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Google Announces Portuguese Football Star As Most Searched Athlete

Grateful to be honored as the most searched athlete in @google history. Check out the film at https://t.co/0PjDiMYV3I. 🎯 #YearInSearch pic.twitter.com/uV65FyQ9XE — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 17, 2023

