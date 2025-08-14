Cristiano Ronaldo has been preparing well in the ongoing club friendly matches ahead of the 2025-26 season. He has extended with Al-Nassr and eyes another successful season. He has made headlines recently after getting officially engaged with long term partner Georgina Rodriguez. Amid this, Ronaldo reached Hong Kong alongside his Al-Nassr teammates. Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ittihad at the Hong Kong Stadium in the Saudi Super Cup 2025. Ahead of that, Ronaldo shared a post on social media with a glimpse of himself from the training. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Age Difference: How Old Are Star Portuguese Footballer and His Supermodel Fiancée? Know Their Dates of Birth and Ages.

Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives at Hong Kong

