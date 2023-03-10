Cristiano Ronaldo did not find his name on the scoresheet for the second consecutive game as Al-Nassr suffered a 1-0 defeat to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 9. Brazil striker Romarinho scored the only goal of the game, which came in the 80th minute as Al-Ittihad also climbed to the top of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 with this win. Manchester United 4–1 Real Betis, UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Bruno Fernandes Shines As Red Devils Gain Massive Lead in First Leg (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Result

𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 results at both ends of the table 📊#RoshnSaudiLeague pic.twitter.com/Jhtj99aMlf — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) March 9, 2023

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Goal Video Highlights

