Bruno Fernandes starred as Manchester United bounced back from their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool as the Red Devils beat Real Betis 4-1 to secure a massive lead in the first leg of this UEFA Europa League 2022-23 round of 16 contest on Friday, March 10. Fernandes was on target and assisted as well, with Marcus Rashford, Antony and Wout Weghorst being the others to have their names on the scoresheet. For Real Betis, Ayoze Perez was the lone goalscorer. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Bayern Munich 2–0 PSG (Aggregate 3-0) UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain Knocked Out With Round of 16 Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester United vs Real Betis Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)