Football fans are not new to the fact that Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo are very good friends. The duo dominated European football while playing for Real Madrid and the Brazil left-back has seemed to keep that bromance alive after he replicated the Portugal star's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration after scoring for Olympiakos. Marcelo later took to social media to share pictures of him performing the celebration made popular by Ronaldo and wrote, "Siiiiiuuuuu!!!! @Cristiano." Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say He Loves Islam? Photo of Al-Nassar Football Star From Dubai Event Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

Marcelo Emulates Ronaldo's Celebration:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)