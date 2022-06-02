Portugal takes on Spain in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23. The football match takes place on June 02 as per IST at the Benito Villamarin stadium. Meanwhile, ahead of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and posted pictures from his practice session. CR7. wrote, "Todos juntos, lutaremos uma vez mais para erguer bem alto o nome de Portugal!" which translates to All together, we will fight once again to lift the name of Portugal high!" in English.

