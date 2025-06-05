Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts after his goal helped Portugal National Football Team secure a spot in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 with a 2-1 win over Germany National Football Team at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 5. The star forward found the back of the net from a Nuno Mendes assist in the 68th minute of the match to complete Portugal's comeback after Germany had earlier opened the scoring through Florian Wirtz following the break. This was Cristiano Ronaldo's 137th goal in international football and Portugal are now one win away from experiencing European glory once again. Taking to social media, Cristiano Ronaldo shared pictures from the match and wrote, 'EM FRENTE, PORTUGAL!!' in Portuguese, which translates to 'Onwards, Portugal!!' Germany 1–2 Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Former European Champions Enter Final With Comeback Win.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Leading Portugal to UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final

