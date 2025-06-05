Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as the Portugal National Football Team completed a stunning comeback win over the Germany National Football Team to enter the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final in Munich on June 5. Florian Wirtz gave Germany the lead after half-time when he found the back of the net in the 48th minute, but Portugal equalised through Francisco Conceicao (63'), who came in as a substitute. Cristiano Ronaldo then pounced on a pass from Nuno Mendes to score in the 68th minute and complete Portugal's comeback in the match. This was Cristiano Ronaldo's 137th goal in international football and it helped Portugal, the former European champions, secure a spot in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 final. Francisco Conceicao was named Player of the Match. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al-Nassr? Portugal Star's 'The Chapter is Over' Post After Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Season's Last Match Fuels Transfer Rumours.

Portugal vs Germany Result

🇩🇪🆚🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo puts Portugal into the final!#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/TACSEobxZW — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)