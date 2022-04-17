Cristiano Ronaldo has termed his 60th career hat-trick as an important one as it helped Manchester United collect three valuable points. Ronaldo netted his 50 club hat-trick as Manchester United defeated Norwich City 3-2. And post the win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his feelings. “Very happy with this win and for getting us back on track in the Premier League. Like I said before, individual achievements are only worth it when they help us reach our goals as a team, and the 60th hat-trick in my career is so much more important because it brought us the 3 points. Well done, lads, tremendous effort from everyone. We’re not giving up, we’re fighting until the end!” Ronaldo in the caption. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-trick Video: Watch Manchester United Star Convert a Free-Kick into a Goal.

