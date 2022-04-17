Cristiano Ronaldo completed his 60th hat-trick of his career (club + country) as Manchester United registered a 3-2 win over Norwich City. The 37-year-old scored two goals in first-half and then completed his hat-trick with a stunning free-kick.

Watch: Ronaldo's Hattrick Moment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)