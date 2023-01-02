After a brief period with no clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo has finally found his new home as the Portuguese footballing star has signed a whopping $200 Million-per-year contract for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC. The forward is all set to play in the Saudi Pro League for the next two and a half years. As soon as the news of Ronaldo joining Al Nassr surfaced, the followers of the club in Instagram started increasing rapidly. Before Cristiano Ronaldo's move, Al Nassr Instagram handle had 800k followers. Now it has exceeded 5.8 million followers and still counting. Wanted Lionel Messi, Not Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr Coach Rudi Garcia ‘Jokes’ About Portuguese Superstar's Deal With the Saudi Arabian Club (Watch Video).

Al Nassr's Instagram Following Shoots Up After Cristiano Ronaldo's Signing

Antes de la llegada de Cristiano Ronaldo, la cuenta de Instagram del @AlNassrFC poseía 800 k seguidores. Ahora ya superó los 5,8 M. pic.twitter.com/SBOjXUIpw0 — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) January 1, 2023

