Rudi Garcia has been a known name in the Spanish and the English coaching circuit. One of his greatest coaching achievements has been beating Manchester City in the Champions League 19-20 quarterfinal with Olympique Lyon. Currently he is the manager of Al Nassr in Saudi Pro league, the new club for which Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for. When Garcia was asked about Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Arabia, the Spanish coach jokingly replied that he tried to first get Lionel Messi directly from Qatar when he was there for the FIFA World Cup and then burst into laughter. 'Ronaldo! Ronaldo!' Chant Al Nassr FC Fans During Saudi Pro League Game Against Al Khaleej After Cristiano Ronaldo's Signed For The Saudi Arabian Club (Watch Video).

Al Nassr Coach Rudi Garcia Jokes About Cristiano Ronaldo's Transfer

🗣️ Al Nassr coach, Rudi Garcia, asked about Ronaldo before the official announcement: "I wanted to bring Messi from Doha." Ronaldo's new coach is a Messi fan 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H6NsAqpCAn — Didi (@LeoPrime10i) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)