Delhi FC will face Aizawl FC in Thursday's I-League 2023-24 match. Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Namdhari Stadium in Shri Bhaini Sahib. The match will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC match is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Peter Seiminthang Haokip’s Last-Minute Goal Gives Namdhari FC 3–2 Win Over NEROCA FC.

Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC

16 points from 12 games, @Delhi_FC would want to speed fast their journey to the leaderboard. Can the host bring their A game in second half of I-League ? #DFCAFC ⚔️ #ILeague 🏆 #TogetherWeRise 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bFwNymXm72 — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) February 15, 2024

