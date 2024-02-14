Ludhiana, Feb 14 (PTI) Debutants Namdhari FC registered their third win in the I-League season when they edged past NEROCA FC 3-2 here on Wednesday.

The winners led 2-1 at half time in the match played at Namdhari Stadium.

Also Read | India vs England 3rd Test 2024, Rajkot Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Both Namdhari FC and NEROCA FC are struggling in the ongoing league and languishing at 11th and 12th positions, respectively.

While this win gave Namdhari a sense of relief, it didn't make their position any more comfortable in the league table.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

After the win over NEROCA, the home side are still in the 11th position, though their points tally has gone up to 12 from 13 matches.

NEROCA FC are currently staring at relegation, having collected only seven points from 12 matches. The last time Namdhari won a match was on December 17 last year, a 2-1 victory over TRAU FC.

Against Namdhari, however, NEROCA FC came close to snatching a point till a last-minute goal by substitute Peter Seiminthang Haokip (90+3') did the good turn for the hosts.

The other two goalscorers for Namdhari were Akashdeep Singh (35') and Harmanpreet Singh (43').

For NEROCA, Sajal Bag (24') and Mohammed Sarif Khan (84') were the scorers. PTI AH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)