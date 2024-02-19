Delhi FC won just six games out of 13 in the I-League 2023-24 season so far and stands eighth in the table with 19 points. Gokulam Kerala on the other hand are doing well this season with just seven wins from 14 games. They stand in the 3rd position in the points table. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 02:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala game on the FanCode App and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s 2–1 Win Over Al-Fateh in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (See Instagram Post)

Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala

