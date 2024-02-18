Cristiano Ronaldo was expectedly pretty elated after having found the back of the net in Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 17. The Portugal star scored in the 17th minute before Al-Fateh bounced back with Salem Al-Najdi levelling the score in the 29th minute. Otavio then netted the winner in the 72nd to help Al-Nassr reduce their gap with league leaders Al-Hilal. Taking to social media after the match, Ronaldo shared a pic of him celebrating with teammates as he wrote, "Another win, another goal Let's keep going @alnassr!" Present Meets Future! Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr Stars Congratulate Cristiano Jr and His Teammates for Winning Saudi 13 Premier League (Watch Video).

Cristano Ronaldo Reacts to Al-Nassr's Victory

View this post on Instagram

